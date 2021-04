D.C. Dining

We stumbled upon this gem of a restaurant on our most recent trip to Washington, D.C. Look for the sign, and then follow the stairs as they descend below grade to the cozy enclave, designed by Chef Aaron McCloud, to meet your dining desires. Jazz fills the restaurant, and intimate seating abounds, as you make your way through the fantastic menu. Pop in for a D.C. power lunch, or sneak in for a romantic night on the town, Cedar is perfect for both. I highly recommend the Bloody Mary, if it's the right time of day. (Or perhaps even if it's not.)