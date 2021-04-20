Cedar Point 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870, USA

America's Roller Coast The tiny town of Sandusky, Ohio is home to what many consider the best amusement park in the United States. Home to 16 roller coasters and averaging one new attraction or ride every year, this giant amusement park turns northwestern Ohio on it's head every weekend during the summer.



Classic coaster enthusiasts will love the Blue Streak, the park's oldest operating coasters. Into the steel coasters which dominated the late 1990s? Then Millennium Force and the Magnum will be your top rides. If cutting edge coasters are more your thing, then Maverick and the park's newest coaster GateKeeper will be high on your list.



Even for those of us who aren't into the big coasters, there's plenty of smaller rides to enjoy and several live stage shows. In addition, the park's location right on Lake Erie makes for a decent afternoon at the beach. Old, historic Hotel Breakers has an old fashioned ice cream parlor straight out of the 1950s.