Cedar House Sport Hotel
Inspired by chic stays in the Alps, Cedar House Sport Hotel is reminiscent of a small European chalet with an eco-friendly twist. Owner Jeff Baird tapped into his knowledge from years spent as a building contractor to integrate green practices and sustainable materials, such as the exterior cedar cladding, which was sourced from a reforestation project. Rooms have a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic and feature down comforters imported from Germany
, pillow-top mattresses, and luxury linens, as well as mini-fridges, flat-screen TVs, and spacious stone-tiled step-in showers. A Euro-style breakfast buffet is included, but the on-site restaurant, Stellar, only holds occasional pop-up events; worry not—there are a number of dining options just a few minutes’ walk from the resort. The in-house concierge service can organize winter and summer activities, and the riverside Legacy Trail is close by, as well as an outdoor hot tub for après-ski relaxing. Though dogs are allowed for a fee, they must be vetted over the phone first.