CéBlue Villas & Beach Resort
For those traveling to Anguilla
with a crew, CéBlue Villas & Beach Resort blends the privacy of a condo with the services of a boutique resort. It doesn’t hurt that the eight two-story, five-bedroom private villas, designed in a soothing tropical modern aesthetic, are located on a lush green hill with panoramic views of Crocus Bay. The Brick Oven pizza restaurant, popular among locals, anchors the property, and guests can also arrange for a private chef or a fully stocked kitchen. Each villa has its own private deck with a plunge pool lined in natural stone tile, an outdoor shower, barbecue, and ample lounging areas overlooking dazzling Crocus Bay. There’s also a stand-alone gourmet kitchen and dining room, as well as a common living room and entertainment area. Don’t worry about taking turns for the shower—each of the villa’s five guest rooms has its own en suite master bath with an open-format shower, egg-shaped soaking tub, and picture window; some face the sea for a sublime sunset soak.