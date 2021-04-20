CB Via Santa Maria, 21, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy

A great Santo Spirito address With its shabby-chic look and casual vibe, this ex-iron mongers workshop in the Santo Sprito neighbourhood offers an interesting take on seasonal regional cuisine and reasonable prices, especially at lunchtimes. Menus change monthly and January offers warming dishes like smooth chicken live paté with a vin santo gelée, chestnut gnocchi with cinta senese pork and beef cheek slow-braised in a rich and spicy red wine sauce. For dessert, there's sinfully intense chocolate torte on a bed of tart Greek yoghurt and orange-spiked crème brulée with a punchy rum foam. Lunchtime menus are short and sweet and offer two courses plus water and coffee for just €12. The best thing about this place (apart from the food, that is...)? It's right next door to where I live.