Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

CB

Via Santa Maria, 21, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
Website
| +39 055 233 7186
A great Santo Spirito address Florence Italy

A great Santo Spirito address

With its shabby-chic look and casual vibe, this ex-iron mongers workshop in the Santo Sprito neighbourhood offers an interesting take on seasonal regional cuisine and reasonable prices, especially at lunchtimes. Menus change monthly and January offers warming dishes like smooth chicken live paté with a vin santo gelée, chestnut gnocchi with cinta senese pork and beef cheek slow-braised in a rich and spicy red wine sauce. For dessert, there's sinfully intense chocolate torte on a bed of tart Greek yoghurt and orange-spiked crème brulée with a punchy rum foam. Lunchtime menus are short and sweet and offer two courses plus water and coffee for just €12. The best thing about this place (apart from the food, that is...)? It's right next door to where I live.
By Nicky Swallow , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points