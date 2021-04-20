Cayo Enrique
La Parguera
Dive La PargueraA short drive from the sleepy fishing village of La Parguera on the southern coast, some of the best reefs of Puerto Rico are right at your fingertips.
A weekend getaway for locals, here you'll find boat rentals and charters to supply you with a day of snorkeling, diving, booze cruising if you choose, and a night of bioluminescent thrills.
Come spend the day on or under the water at the many reefs of La Parguera. It's a must-dive site before leaving the island. My favorite spots are Enrique, San Cristobal, Turrumote, and The Wall.