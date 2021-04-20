Where are you going?
Cayo Enrique

La Parguera
Dive La Parguera Lajas Puerto Rico

Dive La Parguera

A short drive from the sleepy fishing village of La Parguera on the southern coast, some of the best reefs of Puerto Rico are right at your fingertips.

A weekend getaway for locals, here you'll find boat rentals and charters to supply you with a day of snorkeling, diving, booze cruising if you choose, and a night of bioluminescent thrills.

Come spend the day on or under the water at the many reefs of La Parguera. It's a must-dive site before leaving the island. My favorite spots are Enrique, San Cristobal, Turrumote, and The Wall.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

