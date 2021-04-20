Cayman Turtle Centre
786 N W Point Rd, West Bay, Cayman Islands
+1 345-949-3894
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 5pm
Cayman Turtle Centre
While placing plenty of emphasis on its namesake creatures, the conservation-driven Turtle Centre is also home to sharks and barracuda—and one very large saltwater croc. Though there’s typically a fence or pane between you and the more predatory residents, you can get up close and personal with the turtles, particularly in the Touch Tank Wading Pools. Also worth visiting are the turtle-breeding pond and Breaker’s Lagoon—the island’s largest swimming pool, where you’ll find waterfalls and a window onto the shark tank.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
took the kids
it was fun to see all the turtles. kids had a blast.
almost 7 years ago
How to Calm a Turtle
While visiting Grand Cayman on a cruise, I had the opportunity to visit the Cayman Turtle Centre. While holding a young sea turtle I learned that if they are flapping around you can calm them down by gently rubbing them on the underside of their neck. A little turtle massage! Visitors have mixed feelings about the turtle farm. They were founded to raise turtles for commercial purposes (meat and shells primarily). Now they mainly serve the local market due to international regulations regarding the sale of sea turtles, wild or farmed. Many people are upset that the are farmed for commerical purposes, however, by "farming" turtles they are protecting the wild population. They also do a lot of turtle conservation work and do release some of their turtles to the wild.
almost 7 years ago
Get Close to Nature at Cayman Turtle Centre
Observe first-hand the intricate life cycle of the steadfast sea turtles at the Cayman Turtle Centre. Whether you are watching the newest hatchlings break through their shells and scamper across the sand or snorkeling in the main lagoon surrounded by green sea turtles, this farm offers countless ways to enjoy a personal interaction with these creatures. While turtles may be the center of attention at the preserve, there are plenty of other fascinating reptiles, predators, and different kinds of marine creatures to enhance your exploration. Hand-feed birds, and gawk at the large green iguanas. Or watch Smiley—the nine-foot crocodile—jump, snap, and devour his daily lunch. Finish off a day of adventure by taking a plunge into the biggest swimming pool on the island, complete with two waterfalls and a water slide.