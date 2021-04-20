How to Calm a Turtle

While visiting Grand Cayman on a cruise, I had the opportunity to visit the Cayman Turtle Centre. While holding a young sea turtle I learned that if they are flapping around you can calm them down by gently rubbing them on the underside of their neck. A little turtle massage! Visitors have mixed feelings about the turtle farm. They were founded to raise turtles for commercial purposes (meat and shells primarily). Now they mainly serve the local market due to international regulations regarding the sale of sea turtles, wild or farmed. Many people are upset that the are farmed for commerical purposes, however, by "farming" turtles they are protecting the wild population. They also do a lot of turtle conservation work and do release some of their turtles to the wild.