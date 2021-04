Whether it's the red snapper from yesterday’s big catch or the garden-grown sugarcane and lime that make up the mojito, the farm/fishing-boat-to-table movement is a force to be reckoned with in the Cayman Islands . Take a tour of the garden at the gourmet restaurant The Brasserie and admire the plump heirloom tomatoes hanging over rows of cauliflower, callaloo and cucumbers. The restaurants' two fishing boats ensure that the daily catch never sees a freezer and keeps the menu as fresh as the fillets themselves.