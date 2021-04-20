The Brasserie 171 Elgin Ave, George Town, Cayman Islands

More info Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm

Eat Top-Notch Seafood at the Brasserie One way to spot the best seafood restaurants on the Cayman Islands is to see how often their menus change. When one is out of tuna but has a killer wahoo crudo, it’s because that’s the freshest catch.



The Brasserie is a popular spot for its simple, fresh-off-the-boat preparations. Sample the "Brasserie Catch" tartare, crudo, or fish cakes—all made with whatever's freshest that day.