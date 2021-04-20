The Brasserie
171 Elgin Ave, George Town, Cayman Islands
+1 345-945-1815
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 10pm
Eat Top-Notch Seafood at the BrasserieOne way to spot the best seafood restaurants on the Cayman Islands is to see how often their menus change. When one is out of tuna but has a killer wahoo crudo, it’s because that’s the freshest catch.
The Brasserie is a popular spot for its simple, fresh-off-the-boat preparations. Sample the "Brasserie Catch" tartare, crudo, or fish cakes—all made with whatever's freshest that day.
From Fishing Boat to Table at the Brasserie
Whether it's the red snapper from yesterday’s big catch or the garden-grown sugarcane and lime that make up the mojito, the farm/fishing-boat-to-table movement is a force to be reckoned with in the Cayman Islands. Take a tour of the garden at the gourmet restaurant The Brasserie and admire the plump heirloom tomatoes hanging over rows of cauliflower, callaloo and cucumbers. The restaurants' two fishing boats ensure that the daily catch never sees a freezer and keeps the menu as fresh as the fillets themselves.