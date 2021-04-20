Where are you going?
Cayman Craft Market

S Church St
Craft Market in George Town George Town Cayman Islands

Mon - Fri 8am - 3pm

Craft Market in George Town

Rummage through woven thatch hats and bags, bona fide island jewelry, and one-of-a-kind woodcarvings and paintings at the seaside Craft Market in George Town. Here, you will find handmade products featuring local materials like the pink shell from the inside of a conch and caymanite—a peach-and-green-striped stone. Necklaces, bracelets, and other jewelry pieces are crafted from seeds, beans, and polished coconuts. This market is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is run by the Tourism Attraction Board.
By Jordyn Kraemer

