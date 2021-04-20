Caves Moët & Chandon
20 Avenue de Champagne
+33 3 26 51 20 00
More info
Sun - Sat 9:30am - 11:30am, 2pm - 4:30pm
Moët & Chandon ChampagneThis was the only champagne house we did not get to see. Due to an overwhelming amount of visitors we needed to make a reservation and we did not know that as the other champagne houses were not as crowded. Our fault for not doing our homework more thoroughly. However a stroll in their boutique and tasting some champagne was good enough for us. The boutique sells the entire champagne family and also Dom Pérignon. There are bottles from normal to large sizes and prices that start pretty low to very expensive.
A visit to the caves is a must as their cellars are the most extensive in the Champagne region, with 28 kilometers of underground tunnels. Just to be sure, reserving your tickets is a must also.
An amazing tribute to 270 years of success and glamour, a total of 270 bottles from the Grand Vintage Collection will be released in the November 13th 2013, auction at Sotheby’s London, the oldest one being from 1914.