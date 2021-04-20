Caves Mercier 68-70 Avenue de Champagne

More info Sun - Sat 9:30am - 11:30am, 2pm - 4:30pm

Mercier champagne house On the Avenue de Champagne in Épernay you can discover the beautiful cellars of the Mercier Champagne House which were founded in 1858 by Eugène Mercier, at only 20 years old. In 1870, the cellars were built stretching across a single level and offering direct access to the railway lines. The lobby is dominated by the 160.000L champagne barrel exhibited in the 1889 World’s Fair, becoming the main attraction.



The tour starts with an audiovisual screening presenting the early development of the Mercier champagne. Then, a lift will take you down 30 meters into the depths of the cellars. The lift is very slow because all the way down you can see different scenes that can be seen through the back window of the lift. I really enjoyed it.



The tour of the cellars begins on a small laser-guided automatic train. On your way down, you can enjoy the cellars which have been carved with gorgeous high-relief decorations in the chalk.

After the visit, you will return to the surface and taste some Champagne.

Out of all the cave tours we went on, the Mercier tour was the best for us. Highly recommended. Right outside the champagne house there is a large Pinot Noir vineyard. You are allowed to walk through the vines, take pictures and even have a taste.