Caves Freixenet
Plaça Joan Sala, 2, 08770 Sant Sadurní d'Anoia, Barcelona, Spain
+34 938 91 70 00
More info
Sun 9am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 6pm
In Spain We Call It Cava!One cannot go to a holiday party in Spain without a bottle of Freixenet being popped open in celebration! The home of the country’s favorite Cava has kept their doors open to the public for a long time; including family tours of the bodega.
For an additional supplement you can arrange a private tour and have your every cava question answered. How do they get those bubbles to work in perfect formation? And how do they honor the traditional method now that technology has been brought to the winery?
This and so much more is explained in the two hour tour, which includes a ride along the vineyard in a mini train. Make your reservations in advance, this awesome tour sells out fast!
Photo by Maria Rosa Ferre/Flickr.