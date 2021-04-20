Cave Diving in Bonaire
Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands
Photo by Abi Smigel Mullins, professional underwater photographer: abimullens.com
Experience A Thrilling Caving AdventureThe world "adventure" doesn't quite do justice to a day of underwater caving. I have done many 'adventurous' things: skydiving, bungee jumping, etc. And this sits at the top of the list of favorite adventure experiences. The official tour operators (don't go on your own or hire a kid on the beach) take great care to give participants an extremely safe and memorable adventure.
What it's like: You'll climb down into a steep, dark cave, the only light coming from the small hole of sunshine beaming through the top, casting a natural spotlight into the cave. Walk past ancient formations of stalactites and stalagmites that took thousands of years to form, in caves as swampy as a sauna or a Bikram yoga room, active with sleeping and flying bats. Deeper into the cave, participants slip into a small subterranean pool, armed with flashlights, masks, and snorkels and begin to swim in water as clear as a bathtub. Snorkel through these ancient cave formations, while the true depths of the cave, the bottom that your light cannot reach, loom below.
My promise: This 'day excursion' into the world below will be one of the most memorable adventure activities you ever undertake.