Cave Creek

Cave Creek, AZ 85331, USA
Solitude in the Desert

Spur Cross Conservation Area was originally slated to be planned golf community until the town of Cave Creek put a stop to this is 2001 to make it a conservation area! You can enjoy the solitude and rugged beauty of the Sonoran Desrt along it's endless hiking trails.
By Cathy Sroka

Cathy Sroka
almost 7 years ago

Sizzlin' Summers

The desert sizzles in the summer with June being the hottest month with almost no humidity and dry as a bone. Middle of July and August brings the seasonal monsoons. The desert is reinvigorated after the rains offering bursts of colors and fragrant desert scents.

