Cavanaugh Flight Museum

4572 Claire Chennault St
Website
| +1 972-380-8800
Take a Ride in an Original WW2 Plane Addison Texas United States

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm

Take a Ride in an Original WW2 Plane

Not many museums offer you the chance to experience their exhibits like the Cavanaugh, where you can book in for a once-in-a-lifetime flight in an original WW2 plane like the Boeing N2S-4 Stearman Kaydet “Yellow Peril”. If taking to the skies doesn’t appeal there is still plenty to do here and it’s easily a full morning or afternoon’s visit for plane geeks of all ages. This is a mostly personal collection of aviation super-fan Jim Cavanaugh. Tucked away in the hangars at Addison airport, most of the vintage planes are totally air-worthy (which is unusual for a museum of this type).
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

