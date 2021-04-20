Cavanaugh Flight Museum

Take a Ride in an Original WW2 Plane
Not many museums offer you the chance to experience their exhibits like the Cavanaugh, where you can book in for a once-in-a-lifetime flight in an original WW2 plane like the Boeing N2S-4 Stearman Kaydet “Yellow Peril”. If taking to the skies doesn’t appeal there is still plenty to do here and it’s easily a full morning or afternoon’s visit for plane geeks of all ages. This is a mostly personal collection of aviation super-fan Jim Cavanaugh. Tucked away in the hangars at Addison airport, most of the vintage planes are totally air-worthy (which is unusual for a museum of this type).