Cavalli Cafe

1441 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-421-4219
Homemade Italian Desserts in North Beach San Francisco California United States

Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 6pm

Italian cafés abound in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood, but few match the quality of A. Cavalli & Co. Tucked away on Stockton Street, the former Italian bookstore serves a short list of housemade desserts: tiramisu, panna cotta, chocolate mousse, and cannoli stuffed to order with sweetened ricotta, chocolate chips, and orange zest. Owner Santolo Esposito, who grew up in southern Italy, learned the recipes from his grandmother. He also specializes in hot espresso drinks (don’t dare ask for a frappuccino) and stocks extra-virgin olive oils and dried porcini mushrooms. Linger over dessert in the upstairs loft, or take your cappuccino to go and walk two blocks to Washington Square Park.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

