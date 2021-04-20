Caucasus

Lenin spotted in Tbilisi's flea market One of the best flea markets that I have ever been to (and I've been to many) is the one in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.



What I found as very usual to start with is that everybody seems to be able to set up a table or throw down a drop cloth and set up their 'store' in order to sell whatever they have, including things they look like they found around their houses.



Georgia borders Russia and was once a part of the USSR, so there is a lot of Soviet era memorabilia for sale, including Soveit military hats and all kinds of military medals.



Another part of the market, in the small park, is an artists market where artists sell their very impressive paintings and sculptures at very reasonable prices..