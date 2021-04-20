Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Caucasus

Lenin spotted in Tbilisi's flea market Nadterechnyy rayon Russia

Lenin spotted in Tbilisi's flea market

One of the best flea markets that I have ever been to (and I've been to many) is the one in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

What I found as very usual to start with is that everybody seems to be able to set up a table or throw down a drop cloth and set up their 'store' in order to sell whatever they have, including things they look like they found around their houses.

Georgia borders Russia and was once a part of the USSR, so there is a lot of Soviet era memorabilia for sale, including Soveit military hats and all kinds of military medals.

Another part of the market, in the small park, is an artists market where artists sell their very impressive paintings and sculptures at very reasonable prices..
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points