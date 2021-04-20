Catoosa, OK Catoosa, OK, USA

Unlikely Art Beached on Route 66



As a kid I remember taking day trips with my parents to smaller towns outside of Tulsa. These trips were always fun and jovial times; going to see buffalo on a prairie, taking haunted hayrides, seeing classic western art in local museums. There is one memory, however, that far out-trumps the others in terms of imagination and grandeur, The Blue Whale.



On a stretch of Route 66 located between Claremore and Tulsa, OK, lays an impressive chunk of art. The Blue Whale, as is it known around the state, is an 80 ft. long concrete whale that decorates the landscape just off of the highway. To travel Route 66 and pass this testament to creativity should be a crime. To see an aerial view search Google Maps for "Blue Whale of Catoosa, Route 66, Catoosa, Oklahoma."