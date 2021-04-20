Where are you going?
Cat'n Around Catskill

397 Main St, Catskill, NY 12414, USA
Website
| +1 518-943-0989
Where else to find plenty of Puss? Catskill New York United States

I think the idea all started with a Cow Parade -- artists invited to "interpret" a cow for a civic art installation, and I want to say it was in Milwaukee. No matter -- the "artist interpreting animals" sculpture craze caught on, and one of my favorites is a cat lover's dream in, where else, Catskill, NY.
A pretty cool town to visit regardless of the cats, you'll definitely want to check these felines out along with the restaurants, art galleries and antique stores in this once sleepy, West side of the Hudson River town.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

