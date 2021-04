Attend Chinese Mass in a Roman-Style French Catholic Cathedral

Catholic Churches aren't as rare as you might expect in China, and many are quite beautiful. The Cathedral in Tianjin is no exception. Built during the French Concession, Xikai Cathedral is features Roman-style architecture, with high vaulted ceilings, ornately painted. The exterior is red-and-white striped masonry. Both Chinese and English language masses are held here, and the crowd is more local than many cathedrals near Beijing