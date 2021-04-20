Cathedral of St. Lorenzo

Though her walls may crumble...

...her ceiling stands. The gorgeous central Cathedral of San Lorenzo was terribly destroyed by the WWII bombings (in fact, near the main entrance, you can still see an un-exploded bomb that was found on site after the war ended), but over the years has been loving rebuilt and restored. As such, you can see pieces of the original structure from 1155 mingling with modern twentieth-century concrete blocks. But look up - the ceiling above the altar glistens with gold and drips with hand-applied frescos.