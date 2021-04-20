Cathedral of St. Lorenzo
Piazza San Lorenzo, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
+39 010 265786
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 12pm, 3pm - 7pm
Easter in GenovaEaster (or Pasqua, in Italian) is a gorgeous time to visit Genova. Enjoy the delicious breads and cakes made especially for this season, tour the beautiful 14th century Cathedral of St Lorenzo, and enjoy a spring time boat ride to the neighboring seaside villages of Portofino and San Fruttoso.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Though her walls may crumble...
...her ceiling stands. The gorgeous central Cathedral of San Lorenzo was terribly destroyed by the WWII bombings (in fact, near the main entrance, you can still see an un-exploded bomb that was found on site after the war ended), but over the years has been loving rebuilt and restored. As such, you can see pieces of the original structure from 1155 mingling with modern twentieth-century concrete blocks. But look up - the ceiling above the altar glistens with gold and drips with hand-applied frescos.