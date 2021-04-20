Cathedral of St. James
Crowning the buzzy seafront city of Šibenik is the Cathedral of St. James, an architectural masterpiece incorporating both Gothic and Renaissance styles. The triple-nave cathedral is said to be the world’s largest church built entirely of stone, most of which was quarried in the nearby Adriatic islands. Of particular note at this UNESCO World Heritage site is the frieze of 71 heads on the cathedral’s outer wall. Carved by celebrated Croatian sculptor Juraj Dalmatinac, it depicts the 15th-century citizens of Šibenik, with their many different moods and personalities.