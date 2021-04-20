Where are you going?
Cathedral of Saint Lawrence

21220, Trogir, Croatia
Website
| +385 21 881 426
Exploring Ancient Trogir Trogir Croatia

Exploring Ancient Trogir

As you drive from Split to Dubrovnik, be sure to make a short detour to the small but distinctive town of Trogir. Yet another UNESCO World Heritage List inductee, Trogir dates back to Greek times; its history reflected on every stone. Massive yachts line the waterfront signaling that this is a key stop off point for the top 1%, but it’s also a fun place to explore for the rest of us. After walking around town, be sure to find a quiet cafe for a relaxing coffee and you’ll feel like a local in no time.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

