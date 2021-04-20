Where are you going?
Cathedral of Granada

Calle Gran Vía de Colón, 5, 18001 Granada, Spain
| +34 958 22 29 59
Granada's Cathedral Granada Spain

Sun 4pm - 6:45pm
Mon - Sat 10:45am - 6:45pm

Granada's Cathedral

Granada's Cathedral of the Incarnation is a lovely must. The cost for entrance is 4 euros, and the structure is striking from within. It was meant to be the royal mausoleum (before Phillip II of Spain decided that the El Escorial, outside of Madrid, was a better fit).

There are endless alcoves and rooms to explore in the cathedral, and the Chapel of the Trinity has a beautiful retablo with paintings by Alonso Cano, Jesepe de Ribera, and El Greco,

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

