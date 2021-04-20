Where are you going?
Catedral de Guatemala

7a Avenida 6-73, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
| +502 2504 6868
A Local's Tour of Guatemala City Ciudad De Guatemala Guatemala

A Local's Tour of Guatemala City

When visiting Guatemala City I decided to hire a private guide for the day, vetted through Tours By Locals, and see as much as I could since I only had one day to spend there. The guide took me to the main square where we visited the beautiful Metropolitan Cathedral. In front of the church are ten stone columns, each one etched with the names of the thousands of victims of Guatemala’s long civil war. It was very moving, especially after having seen posters left around the city by families still searching for their loved ones.

Before the day was over, I'd also seen some fantastic street art, and diverse and interesting architecture. I had an unforgettable lunch at the vegetarian restaurant Rey Sol in Zona 1, and at my hotel's recommendation, went to the wonderful restaurant Kacao for dinner (Zona 10).

Studying the eclectic collection of artifacts at Museo Popol Vuh prepared me for upcoming visits to several Mayan ruins, and at the Ixchel Museum, I learned about the textile and embroidery traditions of the various regions.

By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
