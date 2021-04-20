Catedral de Guatemala 7a Avenida 6-73, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala

A Local's Tour of Guatemala City When visiting Guatemala City I decided to hire a private guide for the day, vetted through Tours By Locals, and see as much as I could since I only had one day to spend there. The guide took me to the main square where we visited the beautiful Metropolitan Cathedral. In front of the church are ten stone columns, each one etched with the names of the thousands of victims of Guatemala’s long civil war. It was very moving, especially after having seen posters left around the city by families still searching for their loved ones.



Before the day was over, I'd also seen some fantastic street art, and diverse and interesting architecture. I had an unforgettable lunch at the vegetarian restaurant Rey Sol in Zona 1, and at my hotel's recommendation, went to the wonderful restaurant Kacao for dinner (Zona 10).



Studying the eclectic collection of artifacts at Museo Popol Vuh prepared me for upcoming visits to several Mayan ruins, and at the Ixchel Museum, I learned about the textile and embroidery traditions of the various regions.



