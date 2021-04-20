Cat Cat Village, Sapa, Vietnam

Spirit of Sapa

Within the patchwork quilt of Sapa's rice paddies sits Cat Cat village. Women from a variety of tribes, clothed in multilayered traditional garb, many with babies nestled against their backs, lead travelers from Sapa into the stunning valley below. While sidestepping water buffalo, ducks and pigs you will be pleased to find homemade incense, indigo dyed cloth, and locally grown goods available around each bend.