Cat Cat Village, Sapa, Vietnam

Phạm Ngọc Thạch
Website
| +84 97 978 53 42
Lady Weaving on the Sapa Valley Cat Cat Village thị trấn Sa Pa Vietnam
Spirit of Sapa thị trấn Sa Pa Vietnam
Lady Weaving on the Sapa Valley Cat Cat Village

I arrived in Sapa via train from Hanoi and signed up for a hiking tour that brought us down to the valley with Hmong villagers and back up. En route, we saw this lady weaving in the village.
By Juliana Loh , AFAR Local Expert

Hannah Betterton
almost 7 years ago

Spirit of Sapa

Within the patchwork quilt of Sapa's rice paddies sits Cat Cat village. Women from a variety of tribes, clothed in multilayered traditional garb, many with babies nestled against their backs, lead travelers from Sapa into the stunning valley below. While sidestepping water buffalo, ducks and pigs you will be pleased to find homemade incense, indigo dyed cloth, and locally grown goods available around each bend. 

