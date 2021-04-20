Cat Cat Village, Sapa, Vietnam
Phạm Ngọc Thạch
| +84 97 978 53 42
Lady Weaving on the Sapa Valley Cat Cat VillageI arrived in Sapa via train from Hanoi and signed up for a hiking tour that brought us down to the valley with Hmong villagers and back up. En route, we saw this lady weaving in the village.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Spirit of Sapa
Within the patchwork quilt of Sapa's rice paddies sits Cat Cat village. Women from a variety of tribes, clothed in multilayered traditional garb, many with babies nestled against their backs, lead travelers from Sapa into the stunning valley below. While sidestepping water buffalo, ducks and pigs you will be pleased to find homemade incense, indigo dyed cloth, and locally grown goods available around each bend.