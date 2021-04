A Wall of Coffee in the Castro

Admittedly, I stopped by Castro Coffee Company for a cuppa when I found out my brunch date was held up the BART. I choose an Ethiopian blend from one of the many choices available along the wall of this snug coffee shop in the heart of San Francisco 's Castro district. I certainly didn't need a croissant, but I got one and even that decision was a hard choice among the key lime and lemon bars and the variety of muffins.