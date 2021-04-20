Where are you going?
Castro

Castro, Los Lagos Region, Chile
Colorful Stilt Homes in Castro

Nestled among the verdant hills and sea, Castro, the capital town of Chiloé, is a quiet, rustic community. Within Chile, it is known for its colorful architecture of "palafitos," homes built on stilts along the border of the Lemuy Channel and Gamboa River.

Mounted on pillars over the water to accommodate for the large tides, the palafitos stand high on sand at low tide and at high tide, appear to float. Villagers keep their boats nearby, more necessary than cars in these parts.

By Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert

