The Great Old House Restaurant

Castle St, Roseau, Dominica
This local favorite bounced back to its pre-hurricane style and ambience quickly. Known for its prompt service, the classy Roseau eatery lies on the more upscale side, serving Caribbean classics like coconut shrimp, octopus stew, and jerk pork with pineapple. In particular, guests tend to rave about the elaborate tropical cocktails and red snapper grilled with chili peppers. When visiting, be sure to request a table for two on the plant-fringed balcony, which overlooks the street and serves as a romantic spot to people-watch.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

