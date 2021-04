Castle of Bouillon 6830 Bouillon, Belgium

What a castle should look like Europe is full of castles, but most are pretty things with antique and expensive furniture and fancy stuff on the walls where kings and dukes lived.



The Castle of Bouillon is a "man's castle" though! This is one of the more impressive fortified castles and it was from here where Geoffrey and his knights headed to the middle east during the Crusades.