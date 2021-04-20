Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Castle Danger Brewery

17 7th St, Two Harbors, MN 55616, USA
Website
| +1 218-834-5800
Castle Danger Brewery Minnesota United States

More info

Sun - Thur 12pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 10pm

Castle Danger Brewery

Located in downtown Two Harbors overlooking Lake Superior, Castle Danger Brewery is a favorite for its “clean, balanced, approachable” beers that taste of the North Shore. A popular spot for locals and visitors alike, the brewery features live music on the weekends and events like trivia, fund-raisers, and restaurant takeovers almost every other night of the week. Stop in to try the popular Castle Cream Ale, hang out on the pet-friendly patio in the warmer months, or bring the whole family to play board games on a rainy day. If you’re interested in learning more about the brewing process, tours are available on Fridays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. for $5 per person, with all proceeds going to the local food bank. While the only food on offer is chips, salsa, and pretzels, you’re more than welcome to bring your own or order takeout from local restaurants, making it easy to spend the whole day here.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points