Castle Danger Brewery
Located in downtown Two Harbors overlooking Lake Superior, Castle Danger Brewery is a favorite for its “clean, balanced, approachable” beers that taste of the North Shore. A popular spot for locals and visitors alike, the brewery features live music on the weekends and events like trivia, fund-raisers, and restaurant takeovers almost every other night of the week. Stop in to try the popular Castle Cream Ale, hang out on the pet-friendly patio in the warmer months, or bring the whole family to play board games on a rainy day. If you’re interested in learning more about the brewing process, tours are available on Fridays and Saturdays at 5 p.m. for $5 per person, with all proceeds going to the local food bank. While the only food on offer is chips, salsa, and pretzels, you’re more than welcome to bring your own or order takeout from local restaurants, making it easy to spend the whole day here.