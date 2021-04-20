Castillo de San Gabriel
Las Palmas, Spain
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 2pm
St Gabriel Castle, LanzaroteThis very picturesque castle in Arrecife, on the Canary Island of Lanzarote reminded me very much of Castel del'Ouvo in the Bay of Naples in Italy.
When I was there last week, the castle was closed - although I'm not sure if its ever opened. After the nice short walk over the Las Bolas Bridge, there are a couple of old cannons in front of the castle that are very interesting and make for a good photo op.
The town itself isn't very impressive, especially with the tall hideous Gran Hotel Arrecife blighting the coastline, but the island is small so perhaps its worth a visit.