Castillo de San Gabriel

Las Palmas, Spain
St Gabriel Castle, Lanzarote Arrecife Spain

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 2pm

St Gabriel Castle, Lanzarote

This very picturesque castle in Arrecife, on the Canary Island of Lanzarote reminded me very much of Castel del'Ouvo in the Bay of Naples in Italy.

When I was there last week, the castle was closed - although I'm not sure if its ever opened. After the nice short walk over the Las Bolas Bridge, there are a couple of old cannons in front of the castle that are very interesting and make for a good photo op.

The town itself isn't very impressive, especially with the tall hideous Gran Hotel Arrecife blighting the coastline, but the island is small so perhaps its worth a visit.

By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

