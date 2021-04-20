Where are you going?
Castiglione della Pescaia

58043 Castiglione della Pescaia, Province of Grosseto, Italy
Summer in Tuscany Castiglione della Pescaia Italy
Summer in Tuscany

Last summer we spent an unforgettable week in Tuscany, in the little town of Castiglione della Pescaia. It's a typical small coastal town, with people on scooters everywhere, terraces full of people enjoying cappuccinos, and fishermen going out to sea early in the morning and being awaited in the evening by customers looking for the freshest catch. Castiglione della Pescaia is known for its beaches, and a visit to the church on the hill in the center of town will give you some spectacular views at sunset. It is also very close to a few beautiful vineyards. Holiday rentals are not as expensive as in other parts of Tuscany, and the location is perfect if you want to visit Rome, Pisa, Florence, or Cinque Terre, as the town is within two or three hours' drive from all of them.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

