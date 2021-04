Castelletto Belvedere Luigi Montaldo, 16124 Genova GE, Italy

Sunset hike (or elevator ride!) and evening picnic Pack a few slices of focaccia (and a half bottle of prosecco) and head up to Castelletto at sunset for a beautiful view of the lights coming on over the harbor. If you want to walk it (I warn you, it is steep!), take the staircase at the end of Via Garibaldi and just keep heading up. You will eventually come to the Piazza di Castelletto and its sweeping views. If you prefer the elevator for a quick ride, catch it in the Piazza del Portello.