Spanish Stars

The local dining scene draws some of the country's top chefs. Few islands its size can boast that they have five Michelin starred restaurants: Es Fum, Es Moli d'en Bou, Es Racó de's Teix, Jardin, and Zaranda (where the dish seen here was prepared). Fernando Perez Arellano, originally from Madrid , helms the restaurant at a 19th-century castle that opened as a luxury hotel in 2013.