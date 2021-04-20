Where are you going?
Castelbrac

17 Avenue George V, 35800 Dinard, France
Website
| +33 2 99 80 30 00
There’s not a room without an ocean view at this boutique hotel, set in a quirky 19th-century villa that used to house an aquarium. Here, breezy, marine-themed interiors enhance the building’s rounded shape, making guests feel at one with the sea. While only one of the 25 guest rooms has a balcony, there’s a spacious terrace for breakfast and drinks with stunning views of the bay. A small pool and spa are perfect for relaxing, while the Michelin-starred Porquoi Pas is where to go for spectacular seafood. Also on-site is a chic tearoom, glittering bar, and beautiful chapel, as well as a private yacht on which guests can book excursions to Chausey, the Channel Islands, St-Malo, and more.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

