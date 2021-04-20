castara Castara, Trinidad and Tobago

Escape to Castara Beach Pressed into the leeward side of Tobago between the sea and the steep rise up to the island’s mountainous Main Ridge spine, the tiny village of Castara offers intrepid travelers the essential aspects of the uncommon Caribbean.



On the day we visited, the mountains at our back were lush and green, the small rivers that encircle the small village giving it its name (Castara means ”falling water’) were sparkling in the sun. Not a cloud was in the sky, sea birds circled overhead, and majestic palms swayed in the trade winds.



No, it’s not a manicured beach with an army of workers that descend upon it at dawn to primp it for a day of tourists. Instead Castara is an unexpected, authentic, natural beauty the likes of which you’d be hard pressed to find almost anywhere else.