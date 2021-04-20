Cassis Monna & filles, ÉCONOMUSÉE 721 Royal Ch

Poutine as a Gourmet Dish Cassis Monna & Filles is a great place to start exploring the Orleans Island, because it represents exactly what the people are all about: quality, fresh, local products and an immense pride.



This blackcurrant wineyard truly is a pleasure for the senses. And for the eyes, because the site is absolutely beautiful. And for the smell, because of the mouthwatering aromas floating between the kitchen and the cellar. And, finally, for the taste, because just about everything in this place is delicious. From the delicacies (jams, syrups and such) to the blackcurrant wines, nothing disappoints.



Especially not the poutine. Yes, you read that right. As if a blackcurrant vineyard weren't peculiar enough on its own, they also do poutine.



The poutine isn't just any roadside greasy spoon poutine: hand-cut potatoes that grew just a mile down the road, a blackcurrant wine sauce, local cheese curds and chunks of duck confit. I am salivating just writing about it!