Cassis 13260 Cassis, France

Floating by the Calanque d'En-Vau Of the dozens of calanques — limestone cliffs and inlets — tracing the Mediterranean shoreline between Cassis and Marseille, the Calanque d'En-Vau is the most beautiful.



On any given day from May through September, the beach and the calanques are lined with tourists and locals alike, sunbathing, boating, and taking daring leaps off the cliffs.



To join them, you can go by car, by foot, or by boat — tours from Cassis and Marseille leave every half hour or so during high tourist season. Take your pick of seeing three, five, eight, or nine calanques.