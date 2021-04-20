Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cassis

13260 Cassis, France
Website
Floating by the Calanque d'En-Vau Cassis France

Floating by the Calanque d'En-Vau

Of the dozens of calanques — limestone cliffs and inlets — tracing the Mediterranean shoreline between Cassis and Marseille, the Calanque d'En-Vau is the most beautiful.

On any given day from May through September, the beach and the calanques are lined with tourists and locals alike, sunbathing, boating, and taking daring leaps off the cliffs.

To join them, you can go by car, by foot, or by boat — tours from Cassis and Marseille leave every half hour or so during high tourist season. Take your pick of seeing three, five, eight, or nine calanques.
By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points