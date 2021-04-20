Cassis American Brasserie
3928, 170 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
| +1 727-827-2927
Sun - Thur 8am - 12am
Fri, Sat 8am - 1am
A Bit of the French Riviera on St Petersburg's Beach DriveBeach Drive has become something of a hotbed for diverse dining in St Petersburg. Under the direction of Executive Chef and partner Jermy Duclut, Cassis American Brasseire provides a delightful setting for a nice meal at a reasonable price.
At the corner of Beach Drive and 2nd Ave North, the atmosphere is relaxed and happy. While the interior of Cassis is comfortable, sit outside under their spacious umbrellas with fans and heaters. The outdoor patio is also dog friendly and they even have a doggie menu!
They are open for breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner. Our favorites: French Onion Soup, Baby Spinach Salad, Warm Lentil Salad, Steak Frites, Maytag Blue Cheesesteak Sandwich, Steamed Mussels, and Grouper Tacos. Their retail bakery sells fresh baked breads, pastries, and ice creams/sorbets. A friend of mine just can't resist stopping for a croissant every time they pass by.
They are also known for fun events like their summer celebration, when they truck in sand and spread it all over the restaurant floor so you can"eat on the beach." At Halloween the wait staff stays late after work a week or so before October 31st and decorates the restaurant with ghoulish delight. No matter the time of year, this is a fun, relaxed, and delicious place to stop for a meal while in St Petersburg.