Shaken, not stirred
The sight of tuxedo-clad James Bond ordering his martini in the Casino de Monte Carlo makes a girl's heart race, her imagination run wild. Have your martini at the Hôtel de Paris
' American Bar before crossing legendary Place du Casino for your date with lady luck. Built by Charles Garnier in 1879, the ornate Beaux-Arts building feels like being in an inverted wedding cake, with sugar-icing moldings piped along the ceiling and candied crystal chandeliers. This temple of gaming features altars where the devout can pay their respects to roulette, punto banco, black jack, chemin de fer, and the one-armed bandit. Locals are not allowed in the casino, so bring your ID, be over 18, and respect the dress code. If you’re game.