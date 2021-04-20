Casco Viejo San Felipe, Panama City, Panama

Take a Food Tour in Casco Viejo Coffee, chocolate, and ceviche are just three specialties to be sampled on a food tour in Casco Viejo, one of Panama City's popular neighborhoods. On the Taste of Panama City Food Walking Tour, a guide offers some historical and cultural contexts as guests eat and drink their way through the capital's highlights.



A microbrewery gives guests a chance to sample local beer, and the tour ends with a cocktail, enjoyed as the sun sets over the city.



