Casas Do Côro Marialva, 6430-081, Portugal

The Eco Suite in Casas do Coro This beautiful country-houses hotel is located in the historical village of Marialva, only steps away from the castle. (in fact, if you want to visit the castle one of the hotel staff can hand you the keys). The hotel is situated in the middle of a wall-nut orchard and vineyards. The hotel has different types of rooms and also complete apartments, suitable for a family vacation or a romantic get-away. All designed and furnished in very high standards. There is a swimming pool, a new spa which will be opened very soon, an outdoor dining area (perfect for warm summer nights) but the highlight of the hotel is the Eco Suite, which is located across the street and a bit remote from the hotel.



The eco suite has a king size bed, a private bathtub, living area and a beautiful terrace and garden with the view over the Historical Village Marialva and the castle.

I found this suite perfect for a romantic vacation and the hotel can be such a great place for a wedding destination in central Portugal.