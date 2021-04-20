Where are you going?
Casas Del Mar Neptunia Hotel Samana

Emilio Prudhomme 1 Las Terrenas
| +1 809-240-6884
Casas del Mar Neptunia Las Terrenas Dominican Republic

Casas del Mar Neptunia

The main intersection in Las Terrenas is an auditory and sun-baked bedlam of motorcycles, quad bikes, motoconcho touts, and merengue blasting from store fronts. Casas del Mar Neptunia, just a few minutes to the east and tucked away down a dirt track, is a welcome respite from all this. Set in a tropical garden around an open, thatch-roofed chill-out space (which acts as breakfast spot and bar), the 10 low-slung bungalows are simple but spacious and each has a small deck out front complete with rocking chair and table. The staff are friendly and helpful, and some speak English; the owner is Canadian. Breakfast is included and there is free wi-fi available. Best of all, the beautiful Playa Las Terrenas is only a few yards away, just across the street.
By AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor

