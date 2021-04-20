Casamia Restaurant Pizzerla 88 Sanyawan Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000

Surprising Italian Comfort Food Like many tourist destinations, Sanya can be a tricky place to find good food at reasonable prices. It's not surprising that many people end up eating at Casa Mia several times over their visits.



The owner, Benny, takes great care to provide good food and service to his customers. The veal in lemon and white wine sauce is excellent, while the pizza and calzones are both tasty.



The address is not correct. It's in Sanya Bay, next to Lemongrass Thai restaurant.



