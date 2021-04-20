Where are you going?
Casamia Restaurant Pizzerla

88 Sanyawan Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000
+86 898 8888 9828
Surprising Italian Comfort Food

Like many tourist destinations, Sanya can be a tricky place to find good food at reasonable prices. It's not surprising that many people end up eating at Casa Mia several times over their visits.

The owner, Benny, takes great care to provide good food and service to his customers. The veal in lemon and white wine sauce is excellent, while the pizza and calzones are both tasty.

The address is not correct. It's in Sanya Bay, next to Lemongrass Thai restaurant.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

