Photo courtesy of Painted Pony Guest Ranch & Casagua Horses
Horseback Riding on the Beach
Guanacaste is Costa Rican cowboy country, so it is only fitting to saddle up and gallop along a tropical beach with the wind in your hair. The area around Playa Conchal is full of stables and tour operators, but one of the best is Casaguas Horses Tours at the Painted Pony Guest Ranch outside of Tamarindo. Offering horseback riding lessons, themed tours, and friendly bilingual guides, Casaguas bills itself as a "complete equestrian center."