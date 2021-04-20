Casablanca Restaurant
44 Adnan Menderes Bulv.
| +90 256 612 67 48
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 2:30am
Turkey's best beer!Not only is Efes Turkey's best beer but it is pretty much the country's only beer!
You can find it everywhere in the country and to be honest, it isn't a bad lager. These were poured and drunk in Kusadasi, on the west coast of Turkey.
almost 7 years ago
Meze - it's not just Greek
Meze is word that the Greeks use for a selection of small plates of different dishes. Well, I discovered that meze is also a Turkish word, which means the same thing. In Spain, its called tapas.
The best way to enjoy the food of Turkey is to start off with a meze and just dig in.
