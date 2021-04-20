Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Casa Sandinista

Altagracia, Nicaragua
Murals in León Altagracia Nicaragua

Murals in León

When my wife and I first visited Nicaragua, some of our friends and family asked, "is it safe? I mean isn't there a war or something going on down there?" Well, yeah--there WAS a civil war...over TWENTY years ago! Now Nicaragua is reasonably peaceful, and compared to much of Central America, León is among the best places to be a pedestrian.

The history and propaganda of the war can be read in the city's streetscape: Sandinista murals. This particular pairing might seem striking for its anti-American sentiment, (popular forces stepping on Somoza, the ousted dictator, and on a caricature of his former supporter, Uncle Sam), but Norteamericanos need have no fear--Nicaragua is one of the friendliest countries you can visit...

What happened? What's happening? Find out; go.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30