Casa Sandinista Altagracia, Nicaragua

Murals in León When my wife and I first visited Nicaragua, some of our friends and family asked, "is it safe? I mean isn't there a war or something going on down there?" Well, yeah--there WAS a civil war...over TWENTY years ago! Now Nicaragua is reasonably peaceful, and compared to much of Central America, León is among the best places to be a pedestrian.



The history and propaganda of the war can be read in the city's streetscape: Sandinista murals. This particular pairing might seem striking for its anti-American sentiment, (popular forces stepping on Somoza, the ousted dictator, and on a caricature of his former supporter, Uncle Sam), but Norteamericanos need have no fear--Nicaragua is one of the friendliest countries you can visit...



What happened? What's happening? Find out; go.