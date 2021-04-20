Get an Insider View

Take a look inside one of the old Maltese houses and tour the Casa Rocca Piccola. In this 16th-century palace of a noble family, you are led through with a docent and learn how these houses operated and how the families lived. It’s an hour-long tour that also takes you deep underground into the WWII bomb shelters. Casa Rocca Piccola is open from 10am to 4pm every day except Sundays and public holidays with tours starting on the hour. The prices for the guided tours are around €10 for adults and €5 for students. Children under 14 are free.