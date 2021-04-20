Where are you going?
74 Republic St
+356 2122 1499
Mon - Sat 10am - 5pm

A 16th-century palace, Casa Rocca Piccola provides a fascinating journey through 400 years of family history. The 50 rooms of this remarkable property include two libraries, two dining rooms and a chapel. The family archives of the noble de Piro family are housed here and are regularly used for academic research. On a tour of the property you will see furniture, artworks, silver, a recently opened World War II air-raid shelter and a gallery showcasing the work of local artists.
By David Nikel

Sherry Ott
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago

Get an Insider View

Take a look inside one of the old Maltese houses and tour the Casa Rocca Piccola. In this 16th-century palace of a noble family, you are led through with a docent and learn how these houses operated and how the families lived. It’s an hour-long tour that also takes you deep underground into the WWII bomb shelters. Casa Rocca Piccola is open from 10am to 4pm every day except Sundays and public holidays with tours starting on the hour. The prices for the guided tours are around €10 for adults and €5 for students. Children under 14 are free.

