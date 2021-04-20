Casa Pombo
Sitting beside the main cathedral in Old Town, Casa Pombo is among the oldest homes in Cartagena. Its foundation dates to the mid-1500s, and past owners include Don Manuel de Anguiano, an army hero during Colombia
’s war for independence. This rich history is told through original colonial features seen throughout the estate, like coralline stone arches and wood-beamed ceilings. But the small details of this property are just as memorable: Sunlight filters through rustic shutters in the guest rooms; tropical plants sway in the breeze in a courtyard pool area; and wicker baskets filled with bright blue towels rest beside a rooftop pool. Vast two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments have modern open-plan kitchens and are individually—and sparingly—decorated with a mix of modern and antique furniture, light colors, and earthy materials, allowing original architectural features to shine. Though the place is stunning in its own right, its location within a short walk of some of the city’s best fine-dining and nightlife spots doesn’t hurt.